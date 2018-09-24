Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Oklahoma City (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced a player development contract with West Virginia (SAL) through the 2020 season.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP JT Chargois from the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Chris Jacobs.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Parker Markel to the Seattle Mariners.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OFs Blake Adams and Josh McAdams, RHPs Edwin Carl and Tyler Herron, LHP Zack Dodson and C Gavin Stupienski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Tyler Ulis. Promoted Bruce Fraser to assistant coach, Chris DeMafrco to assistant coach/director of player development, Nick U’Ren and Jonnie West directors of basketball operations, James Laughlin director of video operations, Khalid Robinson special assistant to the coach, David Fatoki and Chloe Walkup assistant managers of basketball operations, Jacob Rubin basketball operations assistant and Kyle Barbour assistant performance coach. Named Mike Dunleavy Jr. pro scout, Nick Kerr assistant video coordinator, Carl Bergstrom performance coach, Gerry Ramogida performance therapist and Brett Ballesteros assistant trainer and assistant performance coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo off waivers from Cleveland. Released DE Jacquies Smith.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the practice squad. Released TE Pharaoh McKever from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed CB Arthur Maulet off waivers from New Orleans. Released RB Christine Michael. Signed OT Rees Odhiambo and CB Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad. Released OT Will Holden and CB Tarvarus McFadden from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad. Waived RB Detrez Newsome.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Brian Gionta announced his retirement and agreed to be player-development assistant with the Buffalo Sabres.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LWs Giovanni Fiore and Jack Kopacka, C Mitch Hults, G Angus Redmond, RW Deven Sideroff and D Keaton Thompson to San Diego (AHL) and G Roman Durny to Des Moines (USHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Bunting and D Cam Dineen, Dysin Mayo and Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joe Veleno to Drummondville (QMJHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Peter Budaj to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Frolunda (SHL-Sweden).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D John Ramage and Brian Strait and Fs Blake Pietila, Kurtis Gabriel and Eric Tangradi to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Sebastian Aho and Parker Wotherspoon, Fs Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Ben Holmstrom, RW Josh Ho-Sang and G Jeremy Smith to Bridgeport (AHL) and D Noah Dobson to Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Mitch Reinke and Fs Klim Kostin, Adam Musil, Chris Butler, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jordan Nolan, and Nolan Stevens to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Alexander Alexeyev to a three-year entry-level contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS Diving

USA DIVING — Announced the resignation of chief executive officer Lee Walsi Johnson, effective Oct. 5.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Skylar Collins director of women’s basketball operations. Promoted Darius Faulk to women’s assistant basketball coach.

PENNSYLVANIA — Promoted Nat Graham to men’s associate head basketball coach.

WINTHROP — Named Austin Hill volunteer assistant baseball pitching coach.

