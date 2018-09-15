Monmouth (NJ) shuts out Lafayette in 2nd half, wins 24-20

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kenji Bahar threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, and Monmouth shut out Lafayette in the second half for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.

Pete Guerriero had a touchdown catch, and ran for 110 yards and another score for Monmouth (2-1).

Sean O’Malley was 20-of-37 passing for 221 yards with a touchdown pass for Lafayette (0-3). Nick Pearson had five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown run.

J.J. Younger scored on a 95-yard kickoff return, O’Malley threw for a 5-yard score to Quinn Revere, and Pearson bulled in from the 5 and the Leopards led 20-9 with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Devell Jones ran for a 4-yard touchdown just before the break, and Guerriero’s 43-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter gave the Hawks the lead for good.

O’Malley led a seven-play, 63-yard drive to the Hawks 7, but the drive stalled with incomplete passes on third and fourth down with 2:26 remaining.

