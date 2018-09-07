Mystics-Storm, Box

WASHINGTON (76)

Atkins 10-14 2-2 23, Cloud 3-7 4-4 11, Delle Donne 4-11 2-2 10, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Toliver 2-11 0-0 5, Currie 1-1 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 3-4 5, Hines-Allen 4-4 0-0 8, Powers 1-4 4-4 6, Ruffin-Pratt 2-5 0-0 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 15-16 76.

SEATTLE (89)

Bird 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 3-5 2-2 8, Howard 8-9 3-3 19, Loyd 9-12 2-2 23, Stewart 7-14 7-8 22, Canada 1-4 0-0 2, Langhorne 3-5 0-0 6, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-0 0, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 35-64 14-15 89.

Washington 13 19 21 23—76 Seattle 24 24 29 12—89

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-21 (Atkins 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Toliver 1-8, Delle Donne 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Powers 0-2, Hawkins 0-3), Seattle 5-13 (Loyd 3-3, Stewart 1-3, Whitcomb 1-4, Canada 0-1, Bird 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Delle Donne, Hawkins 7), Seattle 32 (Clark, Howard, Loyd 5). Assists_Washington 11 (Cloud 5), Seattle 23 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Seattle 17. A_11,486 (15,354).

