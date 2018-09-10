NAIA Football Poll

Through Sept. 8 Record Pts Prv 1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 2-0 366 1 2. Morningside (Iowa) 2-0 351 3 3. Southern Oregon 2-0 339 4 4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-0 324 5 5. Northwestern (Iowa) 2-0 308 7 6. Marian (Ind.) 2-0 289 15 7. Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-1 274 2 8. Concordia (Mich.) 2-0 246 16 9. Georgetown (Ky.) 1-1 227 7 10. Grand View (Iowa) 1-1 218 10 11. Evangel (Mo.) 3-0 217 NR 12. Baker (Kan.) 1-1 196 9 13. Langston (Okla.) 1-0 189 14 14. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-1 165 20 15. Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 151 12 16. Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 147 21 17. Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 127 NR 18. Southeastern (Fla.) 1-1 126 11 19. Bethel (Tenn.) 2-0 111 NR 20. Dickinson State (N.D.) 1-1 106 13 21. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 1-2 101 6 22. Arizona Christian 2-0 96 22 23. Montana Tech 1-0 88 NR 24. Midland (Neb.) 2-0 44 NR 25. Sterling (Kan.) 1-1 30 17

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 14, Faulkner (Ala.) 10, Webber International (Fla.) 7, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Tabor (Kan.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 6, Keiser (Fla.) 5, Avila (Mo.) 5, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.

