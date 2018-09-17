NAIA Football Poll

|Sept. 17
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16)
|3-0
|366
|1
|2. Morningside (Iowa)
|3-0
|351
|2
|3. Southern Oregon
|3-0
|339
|3
|4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|3-0
|324
|4
|5. Northwestern (Iowa)
|3-0
|308
|5
|6. Marian (Ind.)
|2-0
|294
|6
|7. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-1
|278
|7
|8. Concordia (Mich.)
|3-0
|253
|8
|9. Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-1
|237
|9
|10. Evangel (Mo.)
|4-0
|234
|11
|11. Grand View (Iowa)
|2-1
|231
|10
|12. Baker (Kan.)
|2-1
|204
|12
|13. Langston (Okla.)
|1-0
|194
|13
|14. Kansas Wesleyan
|3-0
|165
|16
|15. Benedictine (Kan.)
|2-1
|161
|15
|16. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|3-0
|155
|17
|17. Bethel (Tenn.)
|3-0
|145
|19
|18. Southeastern (Fla.)
|2-0
|139
|18
|19. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|2-1
|106
|20
|20. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|2-2
|98
|21
|21. Arizona Christian
|3-0
|87
|22
|22. Montana Western
|3-0
|85
|NR
|23. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|2-2
|41
|14
|24. Montana Tech
|2-1
|33
|23
|25. Faulkner (Ala.)
|2-1
|26
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Webber International (Fla.) 23, Avila (Mo.) 11, SAGU (Texas) 9, Midland (Neb.) 5, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 3, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.
