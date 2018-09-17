Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

September 17, 2018 5:18 pm
 
Sept. 17
Record Pts Pv
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 3-0 366 1
2. Morningside (Iowa) 3-0 351 2
3. Southern Oregon 3-0 339 3
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-0 324 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 3-0 308 5
6. Marian (Ind.) 2-0 294 6
7. Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 278 7
8. Concordia (Mich.) 3-0 253 8
9. Georgetown (Ky.) 2-1 237 9
10. Evangel (Mo.) 4-0 234 11
11. Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 231 10
12. Baker (Kan.) 2-1 204 12
13. Langston (Okla.) 1-0 194 13
14. Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 165 16
15. Benedictine (Kan.) 2-1 161 15
16. Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 155 17
17. Bethel (Tenn.) 3-0 145 19
18. Southeastern (Fla.) 2-0 139 18
19. Dickinson State (N.D.) 2-1 106 20
20. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 2-2 98 21
21. Arizona Christian 3-0 87 22
22. Montana Western 3-0 85 NR
23. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 2-2 41 14
24. Montana Tech 2-1 33 23
25. Faulkner (Ala.) 2-1 26 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Webber International (Fla.) 23, Avila (Mo.) 11, SAGU (Texas) 9, Midland (Neb.) 5, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 3, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3.

