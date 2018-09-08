NASCAR Monster Energy Big Machine Vodka 400 Lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; race Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis Lap length: 2.5 miles Car number in parentheses

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, charter team owner points 1st.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, charter team owner points 2nd.

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, charter team owner points 3rd.

4. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, charter team owner points 4th.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, charter team owner points 5th.

6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, charter team owner points 6th.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 7th.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, charter team owner points 8th.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, charter team owner points 9th.

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, charter team owner points 10th.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 11th.

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, charter team owner points 12th.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, charter team owner points 13th.

14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 14th.

15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 15th.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, charter team owner points 16th.

17. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 17th.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 18th.

19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, charter team owner points 19th.

20. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, charter team owner points 20th.

21. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 21st.

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 22nd.

23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 23rd.

24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 24th.

25. (38) David Ragan, Ford, charter team owner points 25th.

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, charter team owner points 26th.

27. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 27th.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 28th.

29. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, charter team owner points 29th.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 30th.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, charter team owner points 31st.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 32nd.

33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 33rd.

34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 34th.

35. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota, charter team owner points 35th.

36. (51) David Starr, Chevrolet, charter team owner points 36th.

37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, open team owner points 37th.

38. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, open team owner points 38th.

39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, open team owner points 42nd.

40. (52) BJ McLeod, Ford, open team owner points 44th.

