NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Bank of America ROVAL 400 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Concord, N.C. Lap length: 2.28 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 109.

2. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 109.

3. (7) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 109.

4. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 109.

Advertisement

5. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 109.

6. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 109.

7. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 109.

8. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 109.

9. (19) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 109.

10. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 109.

11. (29) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 109.

12. (27) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 109.

13. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 109.

14. (13) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 109.

15. (32) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 109.

16. (30) David Ragan, Ford, 109.

17. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 109.

18. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 109.

19. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 109.

20. (33) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 109.

21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 109.

22. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 109.

23. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 109.

24. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 109.

25. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 109.

26. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 109.

27. (31) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 108.

28. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 108.

29. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 108.

30. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 108.

31. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 103.

32. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 103.

33. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 103.

34. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 103.

35. (16) Trevor Bayne, Ford, Accident, 103.

36. (34) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 103.

37. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 100.

38. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Axle, 70.

39. (24) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 64.

40. (39) Stanton Barrett, Ford, Accident, 11.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.125 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hours, 1 Minute, 34 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.792 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kurt Busch 1-6; K. Larson 7-36; R. Blaney 37-51; Kurt Busch 52; K. Larson 53-69; J. McMurray 70; R. Stenhouse Jr. 71-72; P. Menard 73-74; B. Keselowski 75-103; M. Truex Jr. 104-108; R. Blaney 109.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 2 times for 47 laps; B. Keselowski 1 time for 29 laps; R. Blaney 2 times for 16 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 7 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 5 laps; R. Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 2 laps; P. Menard 1 time for 2 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.