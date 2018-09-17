Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

September 17, 2018 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sept. 16

1. Martin Truex Jr., 2087

2. Kyle Busch, 2085

3. Brad Keselowski, 2069

4. Kevin Harvick, 2060

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Joey Logano, 2056

6. Kurt Busch, 2046

7. Ryan Blaney, 2042

8. Kyle Larson, 2041

9. Aric Almirola, 2034

10. Austin Dillon, 2031

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

11. Clint Bowyer, 2029

12. Alex Bowman, 2028

13. Jimmie Johnson, 2022

14. Chase Elliott, 2019

15. Erik Jones, 2009

16. Denny Hamlin, 2008

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech