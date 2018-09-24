NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through Sept. 22

1. Martin Truex Jr., 2141

2. Kyle Busch, 2125

3. Kevin Harvick, 2113

4. Brad Keselowski, 2111

5. Joey Logano, 2081

6. Aric Almirola, 2079

7. Kyle Larson, 2073

8. Kurt Busch, 2071

9. Chase Elliott, 2066

10. Austin Dillon, 2066

11. Alex Bowman, 2061

12. Ryan Blaney, 2060

