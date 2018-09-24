Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

September 24, 2018 10:26 am
 
Through Sept. 22

1. Martin Truex Jr., 2141

2. Kyle Busch, 2125

3. Kevin Harvick, 2113

4. Brad Keselowski, 2111

5. Joey Logano, 2081

6. Aric Almirola, 2079

7. Kyle Larson, 2073

8. Kurt Busch, 2071

9. Chase Elliott, 2066

10. Austin Dillon, 2066

11. Alex Bowman, 2061

12. Ryan Blaney, 2060

