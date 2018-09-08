NASCAR Xfinity Lilly Diabates 250 Lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; Saturday race ppd. until Monday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis Lap length: 2.5 miles Car number in parentheses

1. (22) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 2018 owner points 1st.

2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 2nd.

3. (18) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 2018 owner points 3rd.

4. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 4th.

5. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 2018 owner points 5th.

6. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 6th.

7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 2018 owner points 7th.

8. (21) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 8th.

9. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 9th.

10. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 10th.

11. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 2018 owner points 11th.

12. (2) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 12th.

13. (11) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 13th.

14. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 14th.

15. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 2018 owner points 15th.

16. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 16th.

17. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 17th.

18. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 18th.

19. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 19th.

20. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 20th.

21. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 21st.

22. (60) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 2018 owner points 22nd.

23. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 23rd.

24. (78) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 25th.

25. (90) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 26th.

26. (8) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 27th.

27. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 28th.

28. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 29th.

29. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 30th.

30. (01) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 2018 owner points 32nd.

31. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 2017 owner winner.

32. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 2018 driver winner.

33. (93) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 2000 driver winner.

34. (76) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 2018 owner attempts 24-33rd.

35. (45) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 2018 owner attempts 24-36th.

36. (40) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 2018 owner attempts 24-37th.

37. (66) Brandon Hightower, Dodge, 2018 owner attempts 24-39th.

38. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 2018 owner attempts 24-41st.

39. (55) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 2018 owner attempts 23-38th.

40. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, 2018 owner attempts 21-46th.

Failed to qualify

41. (13) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 2018 owner attempts 7-47th.

