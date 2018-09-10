NASCAR Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250 Results

Monday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis Lap length: 2.5 miles Starting position in parentheses

1. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100 laps.

2. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100.

3. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100.

4. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100.

5. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 100.

6. (12) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 100.

7. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100.

8. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100.

9. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100.

10. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100.

11. (15) Ryan Reed, Ford, 100.

12. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100.

13. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100.

14. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100.

15. (21) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 100.

16. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100.

17. (30) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 99.

18. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 99.

19. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 98.

20. (23) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 98.

21. (36) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 98.

22. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 97.

23. (26) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 93.

24. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, suspension, 92.

25. (6) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 90.

26. (38) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, oil leak, 85.

27. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 83.

28. (3) Ryan Preece, Toyota, accident, 78.

29. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 71.

30. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 67.

31. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, vibration, 51.

32. (40) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, fuel pump, 34.

33. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 34.

34. (31) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 24.

35. (4) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, accident, 22.

36. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 22.

37. (37) Brandon Hightower, Dodge, accident, 20.

38. (35) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, vibration, 19.

39. (39) Bayley Currey, Toyota, vibration, 14.

40. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 8.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.038 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.092 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: 0; J. Allgaier 1-11; J. Yeley 12; T. Dillon 13-14; J. Allgaier 15; T. Dillon 16-17; J. Allgaier 18-29; J. Nemechek 30-31; M. Tifft 32-34; T. Reddick 35-37; D. Hemric 38-62; A. Dillon 63-65; M. Tifft 66-70; C. Elliott 71-83; J. Allgaier 84-100.

Leaders Summary (driver, times lead, laps led): J. Allgaier 4 times for 41 laps; D. Hemric 1 time for 25 laps; C. Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; M. Tifft 2 times for 8 laps; T. Dillon 2 times for 4 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 3 laps; T. Reddick 1 time for 3 laps; J. Nemechek 1 time for 2 laps; J. Yeley 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.