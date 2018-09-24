Listen Live Sports

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

September 24, 2018
 
Through Sept. 21

1. Christopher Bell, 2090

2. Daniel Hemric, 2062

3. Justin Allgaier, 2056

4. Ross Chastain, 2053

5. Elliott Sadler, 2051

6. Matt Tifft, 2047

7. Tyler Reddick, 2046

8. Brandon Jones, 2035

9. Cole Custer, 2035

10. Ryan Truex, 2033

11. Austin Cindric, 2028

12. Ryan Reed, 2027

