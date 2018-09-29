Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 29, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52
New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44
Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63
Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59
Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92
Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93
Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55
Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89
Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

