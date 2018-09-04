Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 4, 2018
 
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74
Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 83 98
Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 1 0 .750 67 50
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50
Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 1 0 .750 74 54
Denver 2 2 0 .500 101 93
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 91 79
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 71 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70
Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 43 86
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65
Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 109 97
Chicago 2 3 0 .400 121 118
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 1 0 .750 81 56
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 75 83
Seattle 0 4 0 .000 70 94

Thursday’s Games

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Houston 14, Dallas 6

Buffalo 28, Chicago 27

Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21

Denver 21, Arizona 10

Oakland 30, Seattle 19

