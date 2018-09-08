Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 8, 2018 10:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech