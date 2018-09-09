|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|47
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|15
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|21
|21
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|12
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|40
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|40
|48
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|18
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23
Jacksonville 20, N.Y. Giants 15
New England 27, Houston 20
Minnesota 24, San Francisco 16
Tampa Bay 48, New Orleans 40
Baltimore 47, Buffalo 3
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 21, OT
Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
