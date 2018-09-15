Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 15, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
New England 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 48 17
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 3 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 20 15
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 27
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46
Cleveland 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 .500 21 21
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 38 28
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 28 38
Oakland 0 1 0 .000 13 33
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 24 6
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 48 40
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 16 8
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 40 48
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 24 23
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 17 48
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 33 13
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 6 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

