All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32 New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 60 37 Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43 Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37 Cleveland 0 1 1 .250 39 42 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65 Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 8 16 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 15 20 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52 Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 23 24 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

