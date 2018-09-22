All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 2 0 0 1.000 47 32 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 0 2 0 .000 23 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 51 35 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 40 44 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 44 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 2 0 .000 37 47 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 68 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 70 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 80 65 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 0 0 1.000 47 43 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Oakland 0 2 0 .000 32 53 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 1 1 0 .500 33 27 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 39 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 28 40 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 .500 40 39 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 1 0 1 .750 53 52 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 0 1 .750 53 45 1-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 46 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.