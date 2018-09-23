|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|52
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|51
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|84
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|58
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|49
|50
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|57
|44
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|63
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|59
|74
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|77
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|97
|51
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|60
|59
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|58
|63
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|92
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|70
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|59
|58
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Oakland
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|52
|81
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|59
|55
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|29
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|55
|62
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|75
|61
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|42
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|61
|66
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|70
|83
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|59
|72
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|41
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|78
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|13
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|73
|89
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|51
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|6
|58
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
___
Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17
Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6
N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22
Miami 28, Oakland 20
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6
Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21
Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16
Baltimore 27, Denver 14
Washington 31, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Carolina
Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
