All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

