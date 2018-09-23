All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52 New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63 Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92 Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 59 58 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 42 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 61 66 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83 Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 67 13 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

