All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52 New England 1 1 0 .500 47 51 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63 Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 .250 58 63 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92 Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 28 29 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 75 61 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83 Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 47 41 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 78 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 41 51 Arizona 0 2 0 .000 6 58

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

