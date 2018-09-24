All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 3 0 0 1.000 75 52 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New England 1 2 0 .333 57 77 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 50 84 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 77 58 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 50 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 57 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 60 63 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 3 0 .000 59 74 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 89 77 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 97 51 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 60 59 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Pittsburgh 1 1 1 .500 88 90 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-1 1-0-0 0-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 118 92 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 1 0 .667 61 70 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 82 93 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Oakland 0 3 0 .000 52 81 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 59 55 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 1 2 0 .333 41 53 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 55 62 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 102 91 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 104 103 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 85 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 2 1 0 .667 63 55 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Green Bay 1 1 1 .500 70 83 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 1 1 .500 59 72 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 88 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 102 36 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 65 64 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 73 89 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 3 0 .000 20 74 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 9, Jacksonville 6

N.Y. Giants 27, Houston 22

Miami 28, Oakland 20

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 6

Carolina 31, Cincinnati 21

Philadelphia 20, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 27, Denver 14

Washington 31, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 38, San Francisco 27

New Orleans 43, Atlanta 37, OT

L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23

Seattle 24, Dallas 13

Chicago 16, Arizona 14

Detroit 26, New England 10

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 30, Tampa Bay 27

Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday, Oct. 1

Kansas City at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

