National League

September 24, 2018 11:03 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 88 68 .564
Philadelphia 78 77 .503
Washington 79 78 .503
New York 73 83 .468 15
Miami 62 94 .397 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 91 65 .583
Milwaukee 89 67 .571 2
St. Louis 87 69 .558 4
Pittsburgh 79 76 .510 11½
Cincinnati 66 91 .420 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 69 .558
Colorado 85 70 .548
Arizona 79 77 .506 8
San Francisco 72 84 .462 15
San Diego 62 94 .397 25

x-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at Arizona (Koch 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 4-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 10-10), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

