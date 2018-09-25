East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 88 68 .564 — Washington 79 78 .503 9½ Philadelphia 78 78 .500 10 New York 73 83 .468 15 Miami 62 94 .397 26 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 91 65 .583 — Milwaukee 90 67 .573 1½ St. Louis 87 70 .554 4½ Pittsburgh 79 76 .510 11½ Cincinnati 66 91 .420 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 69 .561 — Colorado 86 70 .551 1½ Arizona 79 78 .503 9 San Francisco 72 85 .459 16 San Diego 63 94 .401 25

x-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Pittsburgh 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 9, San Francisco 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 0

Monday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 7-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 5-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 9-11) at St. Louis (Gomber 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Colorado (Bettis 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at Arizona (Koch 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 4-7) at San Francisco (Stratton 10-10), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-11) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-11), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Colorado (Marquez 13-10), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-5) at Arizona (Greinke 14-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 10:15 p.m.

