East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 90 70 .563 — Washington 81 78 .509 8½ Philadelphia 78 82 .488 12 New York 75 85 .469 15 Miami 63 96 .396 26½ Central Division W L Pct GB z-Chicago 94 66 .588 — z-Milwaukee 92 67 .579 1½ St. Louis 87 73 .544 7 Pittsburgh 81 78 .509 12½ Cincinnati 66 94 .413 28 West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 89 70 .560 — Los Angeles 88 71 .553 1 Arizona 81 78 .509 8 San Francisco 73 86 .459 16 San Diego 64 95 .403 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 17-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-5) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 14-9) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 9-7) at Colorado (Gray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-11) at San Diego (Nix 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:20 p.m.

