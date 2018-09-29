East Division W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 90 70 .563 — Washington 81 79 .506 9 Philadelphia 78 82 .488 12 New York 75 85 .469 15 Miami 63 96 .396 26½ Central Division W L Pct GB z-Chicago 94 66 .588 — z-Milwaukee 93 67 .581 1 St. Louis 87 73 .544 7 Pittsburgh 81 78 .509 12½ Cincinnati 66 94 .413 28 West Division W L Pct GB z-Colorado 90 70 .563 — Los Angeles 89 71 .556 1 Arizona 81 79 .506 9 San Francisco 73 87 .456 17 San Diego 65 95 .406 25

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 17-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-5) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 14-9) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 7-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 4-9) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 9-7) at Colorado (Gray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-11) at San Diego (Nix 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Suarez 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 7-12), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 6-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-9), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 12-4), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 6-8) at Cincinnati (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 5-6), 3:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.