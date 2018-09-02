East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 75 60 .556 — Philadelphia 72 63 .533 3 Washington 68 68 .500 7½ New York 60 75 .444 15 Miami 54 82 .397 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 80 55 .593 — St. Louis 76 60 .559 4½ Milwaukee 76 61 .555 5 Pittsburgh 66 70 .485 14½ Cincinnati 58 78 .426 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 74 62 .544 — Los Angeles 74 62 .544 — Colorado 73 62 .541 ½ San Francisco 68 69 .496 6½ San Diego 54 84 .391 21

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1

Washington 5, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Rodriguez 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.