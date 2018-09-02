|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|60
|.556
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|63
|.533
|3
|Washington
|68
|68
|.500
|7½
|New York
|60
|75
|.444
|15
|Miami
|54
|82
|.397
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|80
|55
|.593
|—
|St. Louis
|76
|60
|.559
|4½
|Milwaukee
|76
|61
|.555
|5
|Pittsburgh
|66
|70
|.485
|14½
|Cincinnati
|58
|78
|.426
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|74
|62
|.544
|—
|Los Angeles
|74
|62
|.544
|—
|Colorado
|73
|62
|.541
|½
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|6½
|San Diego
|54
|84
|.391
|21
___
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 12, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1
Washington 5, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-9) at Washington (Rodriguez 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4) at St. Louis (Weaver 7-11), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 5:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
