Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 2, 2018 7:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 60 .556
Philadelphia 72 64 .529
Washington 68 69 .496 8
New York 61 75 .449 14½
Miami 54 83 .394 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 55 .596
Milwaukee 77 61 .558 5
St. Louis 76 61 .555
Pittsburgh 66 70 .485 15
Cincinnati 59 78 .431 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 74 62 .544
Colorado 74 62 .544
Los Angeles 74 62 .544
San Francisco 68 70 .493 7
San Diego 54 85 .388 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1

Washington 5, Milwaukee 4

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-9) at Miami (Urena 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 11-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Arizona (Godley 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech