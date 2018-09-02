East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 75 60 .556 — Philadelphia 72 64 .529 3½ Washington 68 69 .496 8 New York 61 75 .449 14½ Miami 54 83 .394 22 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 81 55 .596 — Milwaukee 77 61 .558 5 St. Louis 76 61 .555 5½ Pittsburgh 66 70 .485 15 Cincinnati 59 78 .431 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 74 62 .544 — Colorado 74 62 .544 — Los Angeles 74 62 .544 — San Francisco 68 70 .493 7 San Diego 54 85 .388 21½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 1

Washington 5, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-9) at Miami (Urena 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 11-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-3) at Arizona (Godley 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

