|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|60
|.559
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|64
|.529
|4
|Washington
|68
|69
|.496
|8½
|New York
|61
|75
|.449
|15
|Miami
|54
|83
|.394
|22½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|55
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|77
|61
|.558
|5
|St. Louis
|76
|61
|.555
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|71
|.482
|15½
|Cincinnati
|59
|78
|.431
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|62
|.547
|—
|Colorado
|74
|62
|.544
|½
|Arizona
|74
|63
|.540
|1
|San Francisco
|68
|70
|.493
|7½
|San Diego
|54
|85
|.388
|22
___
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 9, Washington 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
