Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 4, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 61 .555
Philadelphia 72 65 .526 4
Washington 69 69 .500
New York 62 75 .453 14
Miami 55 83 .399 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 81 56 .591
Milwaukee 78 61 .561 4
St. Louis 76 62 .551
Pittsburgh 67 71 .486 14½
Cincinnati 59 79 .428 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 75 62 .547
Los Angeles 75 63 .543 ½
Arizona 74 64 .536
San Francisco 68 71 .489 8
San Diego 55 85 .393 21½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Washington 4, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech