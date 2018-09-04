East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 61 .555 — Philadelphia 72 65 .526 4 Washington 69 69 .500 7½ New York 62 75 .453 14 Miami 55 83 .399 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 81 56 .591 — Milwaukee 78 61 .561 4 St. Louis 76 62 .551 5½ Pittsburgh 67 71 .486 14½ Cincinnati 59 79 .428 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 75 62 .547 — Los Angeles 75 63 .543 ½ Arizona 74 64 .536 1½ San Francisco 68 71 .489 8 San Diego 55 85 .393 21½

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 9, Washington 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

