|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|61
|.555
|—
|Philadelphia
|72
|65
|.526
|4
|Washington
|69
|69
|.500
|7½
|New York
|62
|75
|.453
|14
|Miami
|55
|83
|.399
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|56
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|78
|61
|.561
|4
|St. Louis
|76
|62
|.551
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|67
|71
|.486
|14½
|Cincinnati
|59
|79
|.428
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|75
|62
|.547
|—
|Los Angeles
|75
|63
|.543
|½
|Arizona
|74
|64
|.536
|1½
|San Francisco
|68
|71
|.489
|8
|San Diego
|55
|85
|.393
|21½
___
Toronto 6, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 9, Washington 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Washington 4, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 9, San Francisco 8
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
Cincinnati (Reed 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
