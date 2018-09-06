Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 6, 2018 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 63 .547
Philadelphia 73 66 .525 3
Washington 69 71 .493
New York 63 76 .453 13
Miami 56 84 .400 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 57 .590
Milwaukee 79 62 .560 4
St. Louis 78 62 .557
Pittsburgh 69 71 .493 13½
Cincinnati 59 81 .421 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554
Los Angeles 76 64 .543
Arizona 75 64 .540 2
San Francisco 68 73 .482 10
San Diego 55 86 .390 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech