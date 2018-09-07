East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 77 63 .550 — Philadelphia 74 66 .529 3 Washington 69 72 .489 8½ New York 63 77 .450 14 Miami 56 85 .397 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 57 .593 — Milwaukee 80 62 .563 4 St. Louis 78 63 .553 5½ Pittsburgh 70 71 .496 13½ Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 77 62 .554 — Los Angeles 76 64 .543 1½ Arizona 75 65 .536 2½ San Francisco 68 74 .479 10½ San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

