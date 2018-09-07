Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 7, 2018 11:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 63 .550
Philadelphia 74 66 .529 3
Washington 69 72 .489
New York 63 77 .450 14
Miami 56 85 .397 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 57 .593
Milwaukee 80 62 .563 4
St. Louis 78 63 .553
Pittsburgh 70 71 .496 13½
Cincinnati 59 82 .418 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 77 62 .554
Los Angeles 76 64 .543
Arizona 75 65 .536
San Francisco 68 74 .479 10½
San Diego 56 86 .394 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech