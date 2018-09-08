|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|63
|.550
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|66
|.529
|3
|Washington
|69
|72
|.489
|8½
|New York
|63
|77
|.450
|14
|Miami
|56
|85
|.397
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|57
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|80
|62
|.563
|4
|St. Louis
|78
|63
|.553
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|70
|71
|.496
|13½
|Cincinnati
|60
|82
|.423
|24
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|77
|62
|.554
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|64
|.543
|1½
|Arizona
|75
|65
|.536
|2½
|San Francisco
|68
|74
|.479
|10½
|San Diego
|56
|87
|.392
|23
___
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 12, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3
Detroit 5, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Chen 6-9) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-9), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9) at Washington (Scherzer 16-6), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Erlin 3-5) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-8), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stratton 9-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 9-7) at Arizona (Buchholz 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Colorado (Freeland 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.