Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 9, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 64 .549
Philadelphia 74 67 .525
Washington 71 72 .497
New York 64 77 .454 13½
Miami 56 86 .394 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 59 .585
Milwaukee 81 62 .566
St. Louis 78 64 .549 5
Pittsburgh 71 71 .500 12
Cincinnati 61 82 .427 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 78 63 .553
Los Angeles 77 65 .542
Arizona 76 66 .535
San Francisco 68 75 .476 11
San Diego 56 88 .389 23½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 12, San Diego 6

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-10) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 7-5) at Colorado (Anderson 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-8) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 11-8) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech