East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 78 64 .549 — Philadelphia 74 67 .525 3½ Washington 71 72 .497 7½ New York 64 77 .454 13½ Miami 56 86 .394 22 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 59 .585 — Milwaukee 81 62 .566 2½ St. Louis 78 64 .549 5 Pittsburgh 71 71 .500 12 Cincinnati 61 82 .427 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 78 63 .553 — Los Angeles 77 65 .542 1½ Arizona 76 66 .535 2½ San Francisco 68 75 .476 11 San Diego 56 88 .389 23½

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2, 7 innings

Advertisement

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 8-6) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-8) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 11-8) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-2), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.