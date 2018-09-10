|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|79
|64
|.552
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|68
|.521
|4½
|Washington
|71
|72
|.497
|8
|New York
|65
|77
|.458
|13½
|Miami
|56
|86
|.394
|22½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|59
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|82
|62
|.569
|2
|St. Louis
|80
|64
|.556
|4
|Pittsburgh
|71
|72
|.497
|12½
|Cincinnati
|62
|83
|.428
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|78
|64
|.549
|—
|Los Angeles
|78
|66
|.542
|1
|Arizona
|76
|67
|.531
|2½
|San Francisco
|68
|76
|.472
|11
|San Diego
|57
|88
|.393
|22½
___
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Miami at Pittsburgh, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 5, Detroit 2
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 6
Atlanta 9, Arizona 5
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 6
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-11), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Urena 5-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 12-9), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 14-4), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 13-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9) at San Francisco (Suarez 6-10), 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
