National League

September 11, 2018 9:30 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 64 .556
Philadelphia 74 69 .517
Washington 72 72 .500 8
New York 65 77 .458 14
Miami 56 86 .394 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 60 .580
Milwaukee 83 62 .572 1
St. Louis 80 64 .556
Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12
Cincinnati 63 83 .432 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 79 64 .552
Los Angeles 78 67 .538 2
Arizona 76 68 .528
San Francisco 68 77 .469 12
San Diego 57 88 .393 23

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Colorado 13, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

