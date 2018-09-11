East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 64 .556 — Philadelphia 74 69 .517 5½ Washington 72 72 .500 8 New York 65 78 .455 14½ Miami 57 86 .399 22½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 83 60 .580 — Milwaukee 83 62 .572 1 St. Louis 80 64 .556 3½ Pittsburgh 71 72 .497 12 Cincinnati 63 83 .432 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 79 64 .552 — Los Angeles 78 67 .538 2 Arizona 76 68 .528 3½ San Francisco 68 77 .469 12 San Diego 57 88 .393 23

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

Colorado 13, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

