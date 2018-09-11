|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|64
|.556
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|70
|.514
|6
|Washington
|73
|72
|.503
|7½
|New York
|65
|78
|.455
|14½
|Miami
|57
|86
|.399
|22½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|60
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|83
|63
|.568
|2
|St. Louis
|81
|64
|.559
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|71
|73
|.493
|13
|Cincinnati
|63
|83
|.432
|22
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|79
|64
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|78
|67
|.538
|2
|Arizona
|76
|68
|.528
|3½
|San Francisco
|68
|77
|.469
|12
|San Diego
|57
|88
|.393
|23
___
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
Colorado 13, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
