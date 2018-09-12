|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|81
|64
|.559
|—
|Philadelphia
|74
|70
|.514
|6½
|Washington
|73
|72
|.503
|8
|New York
|65
|78
|.455
|15
|Miami
|57
|86
|.399
|23
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|60
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|83
|63
|.568
|2
|St. Louis
|81
|65
|.555
|4
|Pittsburgh
|72
|73
|.497
|12½
|Cincinnati
|63
|84
|.429
|22½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|79
|65
|.549
|—
|Los Angeles
|79
|67
|.541
|1
|Arizona
|77
|68
|.531
|2½
|San Francisco
|68
|78
|.466
|12
|San Diego
|58
|88
|.397
|22
___
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.