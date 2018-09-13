East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 82 64 .562 — Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½ Washington 74 72 .507 8 New York 66 78 .458 15 Miami 57 87 .396 24 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 84 61 .579 — Milwaukee 84 63 .571 1 St. Louis 81 65 .555 3½ Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12 Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22 West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 80 65 .552 — Los Angeles 79 67 .541 1½ Arizona 77 69 .527 3½ San Francisco 68 79 .463 13 San Diego 59 88 .401 22

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

