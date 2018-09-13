East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 82 64 .562 — Philadelphia 74 71 .510 7½ Washington 74 73 .503 8½ New York 68 78 .466 14 Miami 57 89 .390 25 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 85 61 .582 — Milwaukee 84 63 .571 1½ St. Louis 81 65 .555 4 Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 12½ Cincinnati 63 84 .429 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 81 65 .555 — Los Angeles 79 67 .541 2 Arizona 77 70 .524 4½ San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½ San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Advertisement

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0, 1st game

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.