East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 64 .565 — Philadelphia 75 71 .514 7½ Washington 74 74 .500 9½ New York 69 78 .469 14 Miami 57 90 .388 26 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 86 61 .585 — Milwaukee 84 63 .571 2 St. Louis 81 67 .547 5½ Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 13 Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 81 65 .555 — Los Angeles 81 67 .547 1 Arizona 77 70 .524 4½ San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½ San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07 p.m.

