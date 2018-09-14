Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 14, 2018 11:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 64 .565
Philadelphia 75 71 .514
Washington 74 74 .500
New York 69 78 .469 14
Miami 57 90 .388 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 86 61 .585
Milwaukee 84 63 .571 2
St. Louis 81 67 .547
Pittsburgh 72 73 .497 13
Cincinnati 63 85 .426 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 81 65 .555
Los Angeles 81 67 .547 1
Arizona 77 70 .524
San Francisco 68 79 .463 13½
San Diego 59 88 .401 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech