|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|64
|.565
|—
|Philadelphia
|75
|71
|.514
|7½
|Washington
|74
|74
|.500
|9½
|New York
|69
|78
|.469
|14
|Miami
|57
|90
|.388
|26
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|86
|61
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|85
|63
|.574
|1½
|St. Louis
|81
|67
|.547
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|72
|74
|.493
|13½
|Cincinnati
|63
|85
|.426
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|81
|66
|.551
|—
|Los Angeles
|81
|67
|.547
|½
|Arizona
|78
|70
|.527
|3½
|San Francisco
|69
|79
|.466
|12½
|San Diego
|59
|89
|.399
|22½
___
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7
Philadelphia 14, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 4, Houston 2
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0
Texas 4, San Diego 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-5) at St. Louis (Gant 7-5), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-6), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-7) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 8-9) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 12-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.