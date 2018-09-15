|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|6½
|Washington
|75
|74
|.503
|8½
|New York
|69
|79
|.466
|14
|Miami
|57
|91
|.385
|26
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|87
|61
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|85
|64
|.570
|2½
|St. Louis
|81
|68
|.544
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|74
|.497
|13½
|Cincinnati
|63
|86
|.423
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|81
|66
|.551
|—
|Los Angeles
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Arizona
|78
|70
|.527
|3½
|San Francisco
|69
|79
|.466
|12½
|San Diego
|59
|89
|.399
|22½
___
Philadelphia 14, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 4, Houston 2
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0
Texas 4, San Diego 0
San Francisco 2, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4
Washington 7, Atlanta 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
