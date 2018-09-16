Listen Live Sports

National League

September 16, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 65 .561
Philadelphia 76 71 .517
Washington 75 74 .503
New York 69 79 .466 14
Miami 57 91 .385 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 61 .588
Milwaukee 85 64 .570
St. Louis 81 68 .544
Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 13½
Cincinnati 63 86 .423 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 67 .550
Colorado 81 67 .547 ½
Arizona 78 71 .523 4
San Francisco 70 79 .470 12
San Diego 59 90 .396 23

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 0

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-12), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

