East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 65 .561 — Philadelphia 76 71 .517 6½ Washington 75 74 .503 8½ New York 69 79 .466 14 Miami 57 91 .385 26 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 87 61 .588 — Milwaukee 85 64 .570 2½ St. Louis 81 68 .544 6½ Pittsburgh 73 74 .497 13½ Cincinnati 63 86 .423 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 67 .550 — Colorado 81 67 .547 ½ Arizona 78 71 .523 4 San Francisco 70 79 .470 12 San Diego 59 90 .396 23

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-12), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

