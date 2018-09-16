|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|6½
|Washington
|75
|74
|.503
|8½
|New York
|69
|79
|.466
|14
|Miami
|57
|91
|.385
|26
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|87
|61
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|85
|64
|.570
|2½
|St. Louis
|81
|68
|.544
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|74
|.497
|13½
|Cincinnati
|63
|86
|.423
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|81
|67
|.547
|½
|Arizona
|78
|71
|.523
|4
|San Francisco
|70
|79
|.470
|12
|San Diego
|59
|90
|.396
|23
___
L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4
Washington 7, Atlanta 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1
Texas 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-12), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
