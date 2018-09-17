East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 83 66 .557 — Philadelphia 76 72 .514 6½ Washington 76 74 .507 7½ New York 69 80 .463 14 Miami 58 91 .389 25 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 87 62 .584 — Milwaukee 85 65 .567 2½ St. Louis 82 68 .547 5½ Pittsburgh 74 74 .500 12½ Cincinnati 64 86 .427 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Colorado 82 67 .550 — Los Angeles 82 68 .547 ½ Arizona 78 72 .520 4½ San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½ San Diego 60 90 .400 22½

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

