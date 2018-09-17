Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

September 17, 2018 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 66 .557
Philadelphia 76 72 .514
Washington 76 74 .507
New York 69 80 .463 14
Miami 58 91 .389 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 62 .584
Milwaukee 85 65 .567
St. Louis 82 68 .547
Pittsburgh 74 74 .500 12½
Cincinnati 64 86 .427 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 82 67 .550
Los Angeles 82 68 .547 ½
Arizona 78 72 .520
San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½
San Diego 60 90 .400 22½

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech