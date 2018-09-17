|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|66
|.557
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|6½
|Washington
|76
|74
|.507
|7½
|New York
|69
|80
|.463
|14
|Miami
|58
|91
|.389
|25
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|87
|62
|.584
|—
|Milwaukee
|85
|65
|.567
|2½
|St. Louis
|82
|68
|.547
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|74
|.500
|12½
|Cincinnati
|64
|86
|.427
|23½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|82
|68
|.547
|½
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|4½
|San Francisco
|70
|80
|.467
|12½
|San Diego
|60
|90
|.400
|22½
___
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
