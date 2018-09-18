|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|67
|.553
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|73
|.510
|6½
|Washington
|76
|75
|.503
|7½
|New York
|70
|80
|.467
|13
|Miami
|59
|91
|.393
|24
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|88
|62
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|86
|65
|.570
|2½
|St. Louis
|83
|68
|.550
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|75
|74
|.503
|12½
|Cincinnati
|64
|87
|.424
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|82
|68
|.547
|½
|Arizona
|78
|73
|.517
|5
|San Francisco
|71
|80
|.470
|12
|San Diego
|60
|91
|.397
|23
___
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Miami 8, Washington 5
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 4, San Diego 2
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (Andriese 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
